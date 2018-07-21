Chelsea Table Official Bid For Juventus Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have slapped in an official offer with Juventus for the signature of Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani this summer.



The Blues have been in talks with Juventus and the player’s representatives and have put in all the legwork to make sure Rugani moves to England in the coming days.











There was talk of a rough agreement being in place between the two clubs, but Juventus have been unwilling to sell Rugani despite entertaining talks with the west London club.



However, it seems Chelsea have dug deep into their resources and according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, they have put in a bid in excess of €55m for the 23-year-old defender.





Maurizio Sarri has identified signing a centre-back as one of his priorities and Chelsea are trying to satisfy their new manager.



Rugani worked with Sarri previously during their time to together at Napoli and is said to be excited about a potential move to Chelsea.



Despite the Chelsea bid, the defender could still be in the Juventus squad that will fly out to the United States on Monday for their pre-season tour.



However, the two clubs are continuing to negotiate and Chelsea are hopeful of getting a deal over the line as soon as possible.

