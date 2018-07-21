XRegister
21/07/2018 - 17:20 BST

Chris Wilder Confirms Sheffield United Waiting To Hear Back On Martyn Waghorn Offer

 




Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed the Blades are waiting to hear back from Ipswich Town over a bid submitted for Martyn Waghorn.

Wilder wants to snap up the former Rangers striker this summer to increase his attacking options and a bid has gone in to the Tractor Boys.




The offer is reported to be a club record bid of £5m.

And following Sheffield United's friendly against Mansfield on Saturday, Wilder confirmed the Blades are waiting to hear back from Ipswich on whether or not the bid has been accepted.
 


Waghorn hit the back of the net on 16 occasions for Ipswich last term and also chipped in with eleven assists.

In addition to Sheffield United, both Derby County and Middlesbrough have been linked with holding an interest in him.


But Ipswich have not been keen to let the former Rangers hitman leave Portman Road.

Sheffield United have been boosted by the cash from selling David Brooks to Bournemouth and are testing Ipswich's resolve.
 