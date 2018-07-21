Door Closed For Leeds United Star Upon Loan Return, Whites Looking To Offload

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are looking to ship out midfielder Luke Murphy before the end of the summer transfer window.



Signed from Crewe Alexandra, the midfielder has spent the last 18 months on loan at Burton Albion and it seems his future at Leeds has been decided.











He still has a year left on his contract with the Yorkshire giants, but the midfielder is unlikely to feature in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for next season at Elland Road.



And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are actively looking to ship out the midfielder before the end of the current summer transfer window.





The Whites are looking to sell him to earn a fee, but another loan move could also be on the cards if Leeds do not manage to find buyers for him.



Murphy has made 111 appearances for the Whites, but has been out of favour at Elland Road in recent seasons.



It remains to be see whether Burton show an interest in taking him back to the club in the ongoing window.



Leeds are actively seeking reinforcements in the market, but also have a list of players they are also looking to ship out.

