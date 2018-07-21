XRegister
21/07/2018 - 13:58 BST

He’s Trying But Remember Last Season – Former Leeds Defender Unsure On Keeping Whites Star

 




Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo has mixed feelings about Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich.

The Yorkshire giants swooped to sign the Poland international midfielder from Dutch side FC Twente last summer, but he struggled to earn playing time at Elland Road.




Klich was sent back to the Netherlands in the January transfer window to FC Utrecht on loan.

He has now returned to Elland Road and is bidding to impress new Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
 


The midfielder completed all 90 minutes in Leeds' 1-1 friendly draw at York City earlier this week and Dorigo feels Klich put a shift in and did well.

But he is still unsure on the midfielder continuing at Leeds into the new season due to what he saw from him during the last campaign.


"Klich did rather well", Dorigo told LUTV.

"The only problem is I saw a lot of him last season and he didn't quite do what we thought he might be able to do.

"But he is trying."

Leeds are looking to trim their squad numbers this summer, with Bielsa focusing on adding quality over quanitity, and it remains to be seen if there is a place for Klich in his plans.
 