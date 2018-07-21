I Want To Learn From Harry Maguire, Rangers Defender Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Rangers defender Kyle Bradley is keen to watch and learn from England centre-back Harry Maguire.



Bradley has taken steps forward with Rangers so far this summer and was included in Steven Gerrard's travelling squad for the club's Europa League first qualifying round second leg against FK Shkupi in Macedonia.











The 19-year-old is keen to keep kicking on with his development and although he does not have an idol in the game, he is taking inspiration from Leicester City star Maguire.



Bradley feels Maguire was superb for England in the World Cup and wants to learn from him.





"I don't really have idols, but I like Harry Maguire at England", he said in a Q&A with Rangers Youth Development Company.



"He had a great World Cup so I can learn and pick up tips from some of the stuff he is doing."



The young Rangers star also feels he is benefiting from the new coaching staff at the club, with Gerrard having revamped the backroom team since taking over.



"I feel like I have improved all-round as a player.



"I am getting better every day by listening to the new coaching staff", Bradley added.



The teenager made his Rangers debut under former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha, being brought off the bench against St Johnstone.

