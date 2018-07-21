XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2018 - 11:34 BST

I Want To Learn From Harry Maguire, Rangers Defender Admits

 




Young Rangers defender Kyle Bradley is keen to watch and learn from England centre-back Harry Maguire.

Bradley has taken steps forward with Rangers so far this summer and was included in Steven Gerrard's travelling squad for the club's Europa League first qualifying round second leg against FK Shkupi in Macedonia.




The 19-year-old is keen to keep kicking on with his development and although he does not have an idol in the game, he is taking inspiration from Leicester City star Maguire.

Bradley feels Maguire was superb for England in the World Cup and wants to learn from him.
 


"I don't really have idols, but I like Harry Maguire at England", he said in a Q&A with Rangers Youth Development Company.

"He had a great World Cup so I can learn and pick up tips from some of the stuff he is doing."


The young Rangers star also feels he is benefiting from the new coaching staff at the club, with Gerrard having revamped the backroom team since taking over.

"I feel like I have improved all-round as a player.

"I am getting better every day by listening to the new coaching staff", Bradley added.

The teenager made his Rangers debut under former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha, being brought off the bench against St Johnstone.
 