It’s Got To Be This Year – Former Chelsea Star Warns Lewis Baker To Deliver At Leeds United

Former Chelsea and Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo believes that Lewis Baker is a special player, but has urged the midfielder to show what he can do over the course of a crucial season at Elland Road.



Leeds have swooped to take Baker on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea and the midfielder is expected to be given chances to impress with the Whites.











Dorigo saw Baker in action in Leeds' 1-1 friendly draw against York City earlier this week and was pleased with what he saw from the Chelsea talent.



"For me the outstanding player was Lewis Baker. He does look very good indeed", Dorigo told LUTV.





"I like a player that plays in that last third and can make something happen."



Baker spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship, but failed to make a big impression at the Riverside.



And Dorigo has warned the midfielder that this is the year he badly needs to kick on and show what he can do.



"I kind of think this is his opportunity. Now it has to be this year. He has a great opportunity at Leeds.



"He's got ability, of that there's no doubt. Can he do it week in, week out in the Championship? We're going to find out", he added.



Baker will be looking to soak up the experience of playing under new Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, with the Argentine coach having a legendary standing in the game.

