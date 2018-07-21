Jose Mourinho Believes I Can Make Grade – Manchester United Star Sure

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has expressed his desire to get back to his best form when the new season gets under way next month.



The left-back has struggled to live up to expectations at Manchester United due to his injuries over the past few years, but is now back to full fitness and willing to make up for lost time.











Shaw is confident of his abilities and believes that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels the same, and that is the reason why he is still at Old Trafford.



The 23-year-old has stated that he has had a good conversation with the Portuguese manager and is looking forward to next season to get back to his best.





Shaw told the club's official website: “It’s annoying for me to say I need to prove myself but I know what I can do and that’s why I’m still here.



"I’m sure that’s what the manager thinks because I don’t think I would still be involved right now if he didn’t believe in me.



"I’ve had a good chat with him and I’m looking forward to the season and getting back to my best."



Shaw will be aiming to catch Mourinho's eye over the course of pre-season as he looks to put himself in pole position to be in the starting eleven for the Red Devils' first league game.

