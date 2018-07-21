Juventus Are Not Mad About Selling Him – Agent Of Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea defensive target Daniele Rugani has confirmed that Juventus have received an offer for the defender, but insisted that the club are not desperate to lose him.



The 23-year-old centre-back has emerged as a top target for Chelsea this summer and they have been in talks with Juventus over taking him to England in the ongoing window.











The west London club have reportedly tabled a bid in excess of €55m with Juventus and Davide Torchia, the defender’s agent, admits that the Italian champions have indeed received an offer.



However, he also added that Juventus are not crazy about selling Rugani in the ongoing transfer window.





Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportItalia about his client’s future, Torchia said: “The fundamental situation with Rugani is that Juventus are not going crazy about giving him away, but they have received an offer.



“But a postman from Gallarate also knows it.”



He also insisted that the offer Juventus have received is more than anyone has anticipated thus far.



“I don’t know how much has been offered."



Probed about the bid, Torchia said: “A little more than what people think.”



Rugani is expected to be in the Juventus squad that will travel to the United States for their pre-season tour on Monday.

