Paris Saint-Germain Pessimistic About Signing Chelsea Star

Paris Saint-Germain are unsure on whether Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is desperate for a transfer this summer, despite showing an interest in him.



Winning two Premier League titles and the FA Cup in his three seasons in England, Kante is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the world at the moment.











And winning the World Cup with France has further enhanced his reputation, with a number of clubs believed to be keen to snare him away from Chelsea this summer.



Barcelona have been linked with a move for the midfielder, but PSG have been the ones who have long wanted to take the Frenchman back to his homeland in the ongoing window.





PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has maintained his gaze on Kante, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they are unsure on whether the midfielder wants to leave.



The Parisians are also aware that Chelsea are in no mood to lose the player and any potential attempt to sign him could turn out to be an expensive adventure.



PSG want to sign a defensive midfielder and Kante remains their top choice, but for the moment the club are sceptical about their chances of signing the France World Cup winner.

