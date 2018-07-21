Rangers Coach Hails Shrewsbury For Capturing Chelsea Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has praised Shrewsbury Town for completing the loan signing of Charlie Colkett from Chelsea.



Shrewsbury have swooped to take the young midfielder from the Blues on a season-long loan deal.











The 21-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea, will be looking to kick on at Shrewsbury and Beale, a former Chelsea coach, has hailed the move.



Beale, currently at Rangers, wrote on Twitter: "Excellent signing by Shrewsbury to get Charlie Colkett on loan for the season."





Colkett has experience of League One football gained through spells on loan at Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town.



The Chelsea youngster spent the first half of last season on loan in the Netherlands with Vitesse.



Chelsea will be looking to see him clock up regular game time with Shrewsbury to further his development.



Shrewsbury finished third in League One last season and will be bidding to avoid the lottery of the playoffs by finishing in the top two in the forthcoming campaign.

