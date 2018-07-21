Rangers Star Backs Gers To Get Fitter and Stronger

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson is sure that the Gers will improve and develop more as a team as the season progresses under new boss Steven Gerrard.



The defender helped Rangers keep a clean sheet against Skhupi in the second leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie, which saw the Gers progress to the next round 2-0 on aggregate.











Goldson, who is enjoying his and developing his partnership with Nikola Katic in the Rangers defence, is of the opinion that the side will keep improving as they play more together.



The 25-year-old also is delighted with the team's performance against Skhupi and said that the team looked in good shape, but expects the side to get fitter and stronger gradually.





Goldson told the club's official website: “We will keep improving, we are still in pre-season really and that was only our third game and for some only their second 90 minutes.



“I thought we looked good but we will keep getting fitter and stronger, I am sure we will come together more as a team."



Rangers have a friendly against Bury on the agenda set for Sunday as they ready themselves for the next round of Europa League qualifying.