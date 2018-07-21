XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2018 - 14:44 BST

Rangers Star Backs Gers To Get Fitter and Stronger

 




Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson is sure that the Gers will improve and develop more as a team as the season progresses under new boss Steven Gerrard.

The defender helped Rangers keep a clean sheet against Skhupi in the second leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie, which saw the Gers progress to the next round 2-0 on aggregate.




Goldson, who is enjoying his and developing his partnership with Nikola Katic in the Rangers defence, is of the opinion that the side will keep improving as they play more together.

The 25-year-old also is delighted with the team's performance against Skhupi and said that the team looked in good shape, but expects the side to get fitter and stronger gradually.
 


Goldson told the club's official website: “We will keep improving, we are still in pre-season really and that was only our third game and for some only their second 90 minutes.

“I thought we looked good but we will keep getting fitter and stronger, I am sure we will come together more as a team."


Rangers have a friendly against Bury on the agenda set for Sunday as they ready themselves for the next round of Europa League qualifying. 