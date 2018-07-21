Reports Surfacing Don’t Help – RB Leipzig Coach On Chase For Everton’s Ademola Lookman

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick has indicated that his club are yet to reach an agreement to sign Ademola Lookman from Everton this summer.



Everton loaned out the English winger to the Bundesliga outfit in the winter window and he made an impact, scoring five goals and providing four assists in eleven league appearances in Germany.











RB Leipzig are more than keen to sign him up on a permanent contract and the player is also prepared to complete a transfer to the German club, but for the moment they are yet to reach an agreement with Everton.



There are suggestions that a deal could be on the cards between the two clubs, but Rangnick stressed that there is very little he can do before an agreement is reached.





The RB Leipzig coach is keen to see his club get the deal over the line and snare Lookman away from Everton this summer.



Asked about Lookman, the German told local daily the Leipziger Volkszeitung: “That we would like to see the player with us and the player imagines staying is well known.



“But he’s an Everton player and as long as we don’t reach an agreement with them, he’s still part of Everton.



“It doesn’t help us to see any reports surfacing.



"We will have to see if we can make it work.”



Lookman found very little favour at Everton last season, but showed his potential in Germany with RB Leipzig in the second half of the campaign.

