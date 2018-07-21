XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/07/2018 - 10:20 BST

Roma Moving To Tie Up Capture of Everton Target

 




Roma are closing in on the capture of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom and the player is expected to travel to Italy soon.

Everton were making good progress in negotiations with Bordeaux and reportedly tabled a bid close to the €40m valuation of the 21-year-old Brazilian winger this summer.




However, it seems the player’s preference is to move to Serie A and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma are on the verge of signing him.

The Giallorossi have been in talks with his representatives over the last few days and they have reportedly slapped in a bid worth €35m with Bordeaux for Malcom’s signature.
 


And it has been claimed that Bordeaux are close to accepting the bid and reaching an agreement with Roma for the player’s transfer to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

His agent made it clear that the player wanted to move to Italy and he is expected to travel to Rome by Monday to complete the formalities of a transfer.


Roma are hoping to take him to the United States for their pre-season tour as well in the coming days.

Everton have turned their attention towards signing Watford winger Richalirson as Malcom seemed destined for Roma.
 