Serie A Club Get West Ham Star’s Nod Over Proposed Summer Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria have received West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang’s approval over a proposed move to re-sign him this summer.



The midfielder remains a valued asset in Serie A and a number of top tier Italian clubs have been interested in taking him back to the peninsula this summer.











Atalanta have been linked with a move for the player and there are suggestions Sampdoria are reportedly prepared to re-sign their former midfielder in the ongoing window.



There are doubts whether the Italian club will be able to match the player’s current €3m per year salary at West Ham, but it seems a move could be on the cards.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Sampdoria have been in touch with the midfielder and Obiang has given his nod to a proposed move back to the club this summer.



With the player prepared for the transfer, Sampdoria are now expected to approach West Ham to reach an agreement over a fee for the midfielder’s proposed switch.



West Ham have invested heavily in the market this summer and it remains to be seen whether they will be ready to let Obiang go in order to recoup some funds.

