Two Unnamed English Clubs In Talks To Land Crystal Palace and Southampton Linked Iran Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Two unnamed English clubs are locked in talks with Ostersunds for the signature of attacker Saman Ghoddos, who has been linked with Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leicester City, West Ham United and Swansea City.



The 24-year-old caught the eye with his performances for the Swedish side in the Europa League last season, with Ostersunds progressing to the last 32 where they exited at the hands of Arsenal.











Ghoddos came up with two assists at the Emirates Stadium as Ostersunds beat Arsenal 2-1, stunning the Premier League giants and leaving the competition with a big feather in their cap.



Ostersunds are likely to lose his services this summer and, according to Swedish daily Expressen, the club are in talks with two unnamed English sides as well as French outfit Amiens.





It is unclear who the English clubs chasing Ghoddos are, but he has been linked with a host of sides in the English game.



Crystal Palace, Leicester, West Ham, Southampton and Swansea have all been credited with holding an interest in the attacker.



An Iran international, Ghoddos came off the bench in all three of his country's games at the World Cup in Russia this summer.



The attacker, who can operate in midfield, out wide, or as a central striker, has never played his club football outside Sweden.

