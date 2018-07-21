We Need Kasper Schmeichel – Claude Puel Not Worried By Chelsea Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City boss Claude Puel has indicated the Foxes will not sell goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel amid interest from Chelsea.



The Blues could lose Thibaut Courtois this summer, with Real Madrid keen on signing the Belgian shot-stopper, who has now entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Premier League club.











They have been linked with several potential options to replace Courtois, with Schmeichel mooted as a target for the Stamford Bridge club.



But Puel is unconcerned by talk Chelsea want his goalkeeper.





"A valuable player for us, had a strong World Cup", he told journalist Kirsty Edwards.



"We need Kasper", Puel added, while saying he was "not troubled" by the reported interest from Chelsea.



Schmeichel put in strong performances in the World Cup for Denmark, further boosting his standing.



And Leicester City's recent signing of Danny Ward from Liverpool gave rise to thoughts the Foxes might be getting ready to cash in on Schmeichel.



But Puel has set his face against losing the goalkeeper.

