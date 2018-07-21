Yes, He’s Got Options, Doesn’t Have To Be Premier League – Agent of Wantaway Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says his client has options on the table and does not necessarily have to remain in the Premier League.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp promised Mignolet he would play 85 to 87 per cent of Liverpool's games last season, but dropped him in favour of Loris Karius.











Karius made two big errors in the Champions League final to cost Liverpool the chance to lift the trophy and Klopp has now swooped to sign Alisson from Roma.



Mignolet's agent does not believe the arrival of Alisson has changed anything for his client, who was edging towards the exit door before the Brazilian was signed.





"Our biggest goal is and remains to get Simon playing and the transfer of Alisson will not change anything", agent Nico Vaesen told Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.



"We obviously do not determine Liverpool's transfer policy, but you also know they do not buy a player for €60m, €70m to put him on the bench.



"We are looking at Simon's situation and therefore, first and foremost, [want to] find a solution for him and his playing opportunities."



The Belgian's agent says that Mignolet already has options to choose from and continuing in the Premier League is not a deal-breaker for the shot-stopper.



"Yes, there are options on the table, but in the coming days and weeks it will become clear what can be delivered.



"The Premier League is not necessary. Everything is possible.



"The only requirement is a strong team in a strong competition", he added.



Mignolet was regularly criticised for his performances when between the sticks for Liverpool, however many felt the Belgian was putting in solid displays before he was dropped in favour of Karius.

