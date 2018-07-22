Frank Lampard Could Be Bigger Draw For Players Than Marcelo Bielsa Says Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





David Prutton has raised the possibility of Derby County boss Frank Lampard being a bigger draw for players than Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, with winger Florian Jozefzoon just having snubbed the Whites to sign for the Rams.



Both Leeds and Derby agreed a fee with Brentford for Jozefzoon and for a while it had seemed the Whites could snap up the wide-man.











But Jozefzoon chose to join Derby and it was claimed that Lampard's presence was a big pull for the Dutchman.



Given Bielsa's legendary standing in the game it had been thought the Argentine would be a big draw for players, but former Leeds midfielder Prutton thinks Lampard may have the edge.





He wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: "Leeds wanted to sign Dutch winger Florian Jozefzoon from Brentford but Jozefzoon chose to sign for Derby County instead.



"I presume that there was the draw of Frank Lampard being manager of Derby though it probably also came down to the wages that they put on the table.



"He’s a good signing for Derby and is it a case of Leeds not being able to sell Leeds because I can’t possibly fathom how that would be the case.



"So it must be wages or the way the contract is structured together as well as the presence of Lampard which is a huge draw definitely.



"For as much as we have seen and heard about Bielsa about how he has been able to influence coaches and all the rest, what you have got to look at with these players who are in their 20s or younger is that maybe someone like Lampard is more immediate", Prutton stressed.



"They get to chat to a manager and a player that has just stepped off the pitch and just stepped away from winning multiple titles and performing for his club and country.



"He is only taking baby steps in his managerial career but he made huge strides in his playing career and he maybe produces a more immediate reaction."



Prutton feels that Lampard, who took the Derby job earlier this summer, may well be the more attractive one for younger players, who can instantly remember what he did in the recent past.



"It’s difficult putting out a 36-year-old’s opinion on what someone in their 20s would do but I would sit down in front of someone like Lampard and think ‘Christ, I am going to go and play for him.’



"For younger people and younger players today, he is maybe the more relevant one", he added.



The pressure is now firmly on Leeds to step up their work in the transfer market after making just two signings, Jamal Blackman and Lewis Baker, both arriving on loan from Chelsea.

