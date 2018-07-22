He Got Best Out of Me – Rangers New Boy Ryan Kent Hails Michael Beale Factor

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Kent thinks having former Liverpool Under-23s boss Michael Beale on the coaching staff at Ibrox bodes well for his prospects at Rangers.



The Liverpool winger has completed a season-long loan switch to Steven Gerrard's Gers and is looking to kick on with his development through regular game time in Scotland.











Kent had a disappointing last season with a loan spell in Germany at Freiburg which failed to take flight, while he spent the second half of the campaign at Bristol City and made just eleven appearances.



There was considerable competition for Kent's signature this summer, but Rangers have won the day and the winger cannot wait to work under Gerrard and first team coach Beale.





"I think when the opportunity came around to join a club of this magnitude, it was a bit of a no-brainer", he told Rangers TV.



"They have got a person in charge now in Steven Gerrard who has played at the highest level and achieved many great things.



"To learn from him is great, and I already know some of the players here.



"To have Michael Beale here too, he got the best out of me in under-23s football at Liverpool.



"So I think it is a really exciting move for me, and I am looking forward to the opportunity."



Gerrard will be hoping Kent can settle quickly as Rangers are already in the thick of their Europa League campaign, having just navigated the first qualifying round, where they put Macedonian side FK Shkupi out over two legs.

