06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/07/2018 - 22:27 BST

He Is Some Player, Just Doesn’t Stop – Liverpool Legend Thrilled With Reds New Boy

 




Liverpool ambassador and legend John Arne Riise has hailed new signing Naby Keita, claiming the midfielder will be key for the Reds in the forthcoming campaign.

Keita has joined Liverpool from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and is settling into life as a Red, turning out for the club in pre-season friendlies.




He is in action against Borussia Dortmund in a friendly in the United States and Riise, watching on as the Sunday game unfolds, made clear his view of the midfielder.

The former Reds defender wrote on Twitter: "Keita is some player! Just doesn’t stop!
 


"Love him already!

"Will be massively important this season", he added.


Liverpool had wanted to take Keita to Anfield last summer and paid a premium to put a deal in place for this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has splashed out around £60m to land the midfielder and will be hoping he can have a big impact for the Reds in the upcoming season as the German boss aims to win his first trophy at Anfield.
 