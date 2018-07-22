I Have To Prove People Wrong – Ryan Kent Focused After Sealing Rangers Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Kent says he aims to prove his critics wrong after joining Rangers on loan from Liverpool.



The Gers have seen off competition from a number of sides to land Kent for the entire season, with boss Steven Gerrard's connections at Anfield paying off.











The wide-man struggled to impress on loan at Bundesliga club Freiburg last season, seeing his spell in Germany terminated and a loan at Bristol City for the second half of the campaign.



It was a big step back from the 2016/17 season, where he made 47 appearances while on loan at Barnsley in the Championship.





And Kent thinks he has a score to settle while at Rangers, as he seeks to show what he can do.



Kent told Rangers TV: "On a personal level, I would like to get a lot of game time this year.



"I think I have to prove a lot of people wrong from last season, and it is a chance to add numbers to my game – so to get a lot of assists and goals.



"I want to get back to enjoying my football again."



Kent will be surrounded by familiar faces in the shape of Gerrard's backroom team, with the Reds legend drawing heavily on Liverpool's coaching staff after his Ibrox appointment.

