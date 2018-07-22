XRegister
22/07/2018 - 21:22 BST

Juventus Put Deadline On Resolving Future of Chelsea Target Gonzalo Higuain

 




Juventus want the future of striker Gonzalo Higuain, who has been targeted by AC Milan and Chelsea, to be finalised before 30th July.

The Italian champions are ready to move Higuain on after signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid and the Argentine has interest in his services.




New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to take his former Napoli charge to Stamford Bridge.

And AC Milan are also looking towards Higuain as a potential signing as they look to bolster their attacking options.
 


Juventus do not want the transfer saga to drag on and, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, have set a deadline of 30th July for his future to be resolved.

Higuain is claimed to be open to both moves to AC Milan and Chelsea, while other sides may yet join the chase for his signature.


The hitman scored 23 goals in all competitions for Juventus last season as the Bianconeri retained their Italian title.

Higuain's contract with Juventus is due to run until 2021.
 