06 October 2016

22/07/2018 - 21:52 BST

Last Minute Championship Interest Turning Head of Sunderland Target George Evans

 




Sunderland could miss out on the signing of George Evans from Reading after his head was turned by interest from elsewhere.

The Black Cats had agreed a fee for Evans and were closing in on adding him to the ranks at the Stadium of Light.




Sunderland made an offer Reading could not refuse for Evans, but there appears to be a late attempt to hijack the move.

According to the Reading Chronicle, Evans has last minute interest from the Championship which appears to have turned his head.
 


As such it is unclear whether Sunderland will still sign the midfielder.

The 23-year-old joined Reading in 2016 and clocked up 18 appearances for the Royals over the course of last season.


Evans does have League One experience, which could have boosted Sunderland, and has made over 50 appearances in the division.

The midfielder has turned out on 71 occasions for Reading since joining the club.
 