Lyon Put Up Brick Wall Amid West Ham Interest In Star

Lyon have set their face against selling defender Marcelo to West Ham United and he is poised to stay put in France.



The Hammers have been keen to take the 31-year-old to the London Stadium this summer as Manuel Pellegrini revamps the squad.











But, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has made clear that Marcelo will not be departing the club, despite interest from West Ham.



Marcelo is considered a crucial cog in Lyon's defence and the French side will not sell.





Lyon signed the Brazilian last summer from Turkish side Besiktas for an initial €7m.



He clocked up regular game time with Les Gones last term and impressed, meaning selling him is out of the question for the French side.



Marcelo made a total of 49 appearances for Lyon across all competitions last season.



He started his career at Brazilian giants Santos and has also had spells with Wisla Krakow, PSV Eindhoven and Hannover 96.

