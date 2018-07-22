XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2018 - 20:04 BST

Lyon Tell Barcelona They Want To Sign Everton Target

 




Lyon have informed Barcelona that they wish to sign Everton target Yerry Mina this summer.

It had seemed Les Gones could sign another Barcelona defender in the shape of Marlon, but the French club have changed their mind and now want Mina.




According to French radio station RMC, Lyon have made clear that Colombia World Cup star Mina is now the man they want.

Mina is not short of suitors, with Premier League side Everton one of a number of clubs keen to secure his services in the current transfer window.
 


And now Lyon have put themselves in the mix to snap Mina up.

Unlike Everton, Lyon can offer Mina the chance to play Champions League football next season.


Mina joined Barcelona in the January transfer window earlier this year, but struggled to break into the side.

He raised his stock at the World Cup in Russia however, where he helped Colombia to reach the last 16 and also scored three goals during the course of the tournament.
 