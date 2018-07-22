Monaco End Interest In Everton and Roma Linked Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have ended their interest in Everton and Roma target Malcom.



The Bordeaux winger is set for a move this summer and a number of sides have been keen on offering him a new home.











Everton made a bid close to the €40m mark for Malcom, but Roma are in pole position and racing to get a deal over the line.



Monaco were also interested in entering into the transfer battle, but they have now ended any thoughts of signing Malcom.





According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 side believe the cost of signing Malcom would be too high.



As such they are not prepared to push to take the Brazilian to the Stade Louis II.



Inter made the running for Malcom earlier this summer, but were unable to agree a deal with Bordeaux.



Tottenham Hotspur, long time admirers of the wide-man, have been in touch with his entourage, however no bid has been forthcoming from north London.

