PHOTO: Leeds United Striker Hails Whites Bow In Draw

Tyler Roberts has hailed his first appearance for Leeds United after he turned out in a friendly draw away at Southend United.



The Whites fell behind at Roots Hall, but levelled in the 34th minute through Luke Ayling and the contest ended 1-1.











Boss Marcelo Bielsa focused on giving his players the full 90 minute run-out, but Roberts was brought off the bench in the 62nd minute for his unofficial Whites debut.



And he hailed the feat, posting a photograph of himself coming onto the pitch on social media and writing: "Onwards and upwards."





Leeds signed the striker from West Brom for £2.5m in the January transfer window, but he picked up an injury in his first training session for his new club.



And Roberts did not kick a ball for the senior side last season.



Much was expected from the Wales Under-21 international after his arrival at Elland Road and he will be looking to hit the ground running in the new season.



Roberts had an ice pack on his shin following the friendly, but insists it was only a precaution.

