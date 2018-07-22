XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/07/2018 - 23:03 BST

Real Madrid Won’t Break Bank For Eden Hazard, Not Considered Amongst Top Two Stars

 




Real Madrid do not intend to break the bank for Chelsea's Eden Hazard as they do not view him as one of the two great talents who could be signed.

Los Blancos have been linked with wanting Hazard at the Bernabeu following their decision to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.




Hazard is also suggested to be keen to make the move and Chelsea have been linked with lining up a potential replacement.

But Real Madrid are not prepared to break the bank for the Belgian.
 


According to Spanish radio programme El Larguero, Real Madrid view Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as the two great talents who could potentially be signed.

And as such, they will not smash transfer records to buy Hazard from Chelsea.


If they are not able to land either Mbappe or Neymar, big transfer fees will not be the order of the day for Real Madrid this summer.

Chelsea have not yet signalled they are willing to sell Hazard and may need big money to ease his exit.
 