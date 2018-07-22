XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/07/2018 - 19:25 BST

Sunderland Not Chasing Ross McCormack Signature

 




Sunderland are not chasing Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack, according to the Northern Echo, despite claims they were keen to sign him on loan.

Aston Villa want to move McCormack on this summer and it had been claimed Sunderland could look at taking him to the Stadium of Light to aid their push for promotion from League One.




The Black Cats did explore a loan deal for McCormack in January, but concluded he was too expensive.

And Sunderland's assessment is still the same, meaning a swoop for the former Fulham and Leeds United striker is not on the agenda.
 


Aston Villa want to part ways with McCormack, who is not in manager Steve Bruce's plans and spent part of last season on loan in Australia with Melbourne City.

The 31-year-old was prolific during his spell Down Under, but the first team door was still closed on the striker upon his return to Villa Park.


McCormack has scored 120 goals at Championship level for a number of clubs.

His contract with Aston Villa has a further two years to run, until 2020.
 