Top Targets Have Gone – Former Leeds United Star Bemoans Whites’ Transfer Window So Far

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes the Whites have now likely missed out on their top transfer targets and are leaving it late to do key deals.



Leeds failed to challenge for promotion last season and a dreadful run of form following the turn of the year saw the Whites sliding down the Championship standings.











They were expected to back new head coach Marcelo Bielsa with an array of eye-catching signings, but have so far missed the mark, landing just goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and midfielder Lewis Baker on loan from Chelsea.



Prutton has bemoaned the lack of progress made by Leeds in the transfer market and thinks the top targets have long since passed them by.





He wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: "Leeds are known to be in the market for a centre-forward, a midfielder, a full-back and a winger.



"You are talking about pretty much a whole new spine to the team.



"The fact they are still needing to sign these players with less than three weeks to do it is ridiculous because the top targets would have been snapped up or at the very least they would now have a good idea of who they are going to play for."



Leeds recently missed out on winger Florian Jozefzoon, who chose to go to Derby County, despite the Whites agreeing a fee for his services with Brentford.



Transfer matters at Elland Road are currently in the hands of director of football Victor Orta.

