Tottenham Hotspur Set For Boost In Jack Grealish Chase

Tottenham Hotspur are set to receive a big boost in their pursuit of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Spurs have been chasing Grealish, but investment in Aston Villa from the Middle East has given hope to the Championship club's chances of keeping hold of the winger.











However, it has been claimed that Grealish is set to inform Aston Villa that he wants to move to Tottenham.



The 22-year-old wants to play Champions League football and Spurs would be able to offer him that opportunity.





He is also claimed to be keen to play under Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has gained a reputation for developing and trusting young talents.



Spurs are expected to soon lodge an offer for Grealish, who Aston Villa value in excess of £30m.



Aston Villa have also not given up hope of persuading Grealish to stay put at Villa Park.



The attacker has further attracted interest from Fulham.

