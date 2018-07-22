XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2018 - 21:37 BST

Wolves Forward Rafa Mir Moving Back To Spain On Loan Deal

 




Rafa Mir is leaving Wolves to return to Spain on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Spanish giants Valencia, has been linked with exiting Wolves this summer.




Mir joined Wolves in the January transfer window, penning a four-and-a-half-year contract as he was handed the number 9 shirt.

But he made just two appearances in the Championship for the club.
 


And according to journalist Tim Nash, Mir has now headed back to Spain to complete a season-long loan switch to Las Palmas.

The loan also contains a view to a permanent switch, if Mir impresses during his time at the Canary Island side.


Las Palmas are looking to instantly bounce back up to La Liga following relegation last season.

They will hope that Mir, who scored regularly for Valencia's B team, can help score the goals to make sure they go back up to the Spanish top flight.
 