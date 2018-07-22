Wolves Forward Rafa Mir Moving Back To Spain On Loan Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rafa Mir is leaving Wolves to return to Spain on a season-long loan deal.



The 21-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Spanish giants Valencia, has been linked with exiting Wolves this summer.











Mir joined Wolves in the January transfer window, penning a four-and-a-half-year contract as he was handed the number 9 shirt.



But he made just two appearances in the Championship for the club.





And according to journalist Tim Nash, Mir has now headed back to Spain to complete a season-long loan switch to Las Palmas.



The loan also contains a view to a permanent switch, if Mir impresses during his time at the Canary Island side.



Las Palmas are looking to instantly bounce back up to La Liga following relegation last season.



They will hope that Mir, who scored regularly for Valencia's B team, can help score the goals to make sure they go back up to the Spanish top flight.

