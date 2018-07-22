Wolves In Pole Position For Adama Traore As Race Heats Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves are now in pole position to sign winger Adama Traore from Middlesbrough.



The Premier League new boys are pressing the accelerator on their summer transfer business and are set to sign midfielder Joao Moutinho from Monaco.











They are also firmly in the mix to land Boro wide-man Traore, who has also been linked with Huddersfield Town.



And, according to journalist Tim Nash, Wolves are now firmly in pole position for Traore.





Matters are claimed to be heating up and Traore has an £18m release clause in his contract at the Riverside.



Boro boss Tony Pulis would like to keep hold of Traore, but has conceded that his side cannot fight off a big bid for the player.



Pulis has continued to play Traore throughout pre-season, despite the transfer speculation, and he was involved against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.



It remains to be seen whether Middlesbrough can hold on to Traore amid serious interest in his services.

