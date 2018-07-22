XRegister
06 October 2016

22/07/2018 - 22:37 BST

Wolves Set To Snap Up Joao Moutinho From Monaco

 




Wolves are set to snap up Portugal international midfielder Joao Moutinho.

The Premier League new boys are looking to reinforce their squad and have zeroed in on the former FC Porto man.




Moutinho is due to join Wolves from Ligue 1 giants Monaco, according to journalist Tim Nash.

No details of the move have yet emerged, but landing the Portuguese midfielder would be seen as a coup for Wolves.
 


Moutinho came through the youth ranks at Sporting Lisbon and turned out for the club until a switch to fellow Portuguese side Porto in 2010.

He moved to the Stade Louis II in 2013 to join Monaco, switching to the club as part of a double deal including James Rodriguez.


Moutinho helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title in the 2016/17 campaign.

The midfielder, who has often been linked with Premier League clubs throughout his career, has won over 100 caps for Portugal.
 