XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/07/2018 - 09:57 BST

AC Milan Slap In Contract Offer To Chelsea Target Gonzalo Higuain

 




AC Milan have made a contract offer to Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is also a target for Chelsea this summer.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a striker in the ongoing window and the Juventus hitman has been one of the top names on their shortlist of targets.




AC Milan are aware of the difficulties in taking Higuain to the San Siro, but backed by a new board and owners, they are keen to try their luck in trying to sign the Argentina international.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have been in touch with his representatives through an intermediary and have placed a contract offer on their table.
 


AC Milan have proposed a five-year deal worth €4.5m per season, which is significantly less than the €7.5m per year he earns at Juventus at the moment.

However, the offer from the Rossoneri have not been rejected by the striker's representatives yet and Higuain is considering a move to the San Siro this summer.


The striker is also being courted by Chelsea, where his former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with him.

Juventus are prepared to entertain offers for the Higuain as they look to recoup some funds following the expensive signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
 