AC Milan Slap In Contract Offer To Chelsea Target Gonzalo Higuain

AC Milan have made a contract offer to Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is also a target for Chelsea this summer.



The Rossoneri are in the market for a striker in the ongoing window and the Juventus hitman has been one of the top names on their shortlist of targets.











AC Milan are aware of the difficulties in taking Higuain to the San Siro, but backed by a new board and owners, they are keen to try their luck in trying to sign the Argentina international.



And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have been in touch with his representatives through an intermediary and have placed a contract offer on their table.





AC Milan have proposed a five-year deal worth €4.5m per season, which is significantly less than the €7.5m per year he earns at Juventus at the moment.



However, the offer from the Rossoneri have not been rejected by the striker's representatives yet and Higuain is considering a move to the San Siro this summer.



The striker is also being courted by Chelsea, where his former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with him.



Juventus are prepared to entertain offers for the Higuain as they look to recoup some funds following the expensive signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

