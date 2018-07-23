XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/07/2018 - 15:13 BST

Arsenal Trying To Negotiate Lower Price For Steven N’Zonzi

 




Arsenal are trying to convince La Liga giants Sevilla to accept a fee less than Steven N'Zonzi's release clause.

New Gunners head coach Unai Emery is keen to make sure N'Zonzi is playing his football at the Emirates Stadium next season and the player is keen to move on from Sevilla.




But Sevilla want any of N'Zonzi's suitors serious about a deal to meet the €40m release clause in the midfielder's contract.

According to France Football, Arsenal do not want to pay €40m for the Frenchman and are trying to knock the price down.
 


N'Zonzi is due to turn 30 years old in December this year and Arsenal believe €40m for a player set to enter his 30s is too much.

Sevilla have already been looking at potential replacements for N'Zonzi.


The Spanish side are showing interest in Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and have received encouragement that the player would make the move.

Sevilla signed N'Zonzi from Stoke City in 2015.
 