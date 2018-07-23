Barcelona Burst Into Race For Everton and Roma Target Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma could be beaten to the post for Everton target Malcom after Barcelona made a late entry into the race.



Everton went in with a bid close to the €40m mark for Malcom and appeared to be in pole position to sign the Brazilian winger from Bordeaux.











But Malcom was leaning towards joining Roma and the Serie A side made rapid progress in their bid to sign him.



He was scheduled to get onto a flight to head to the Italian capital and seal the move, but the flight was cancelled.





And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, it appears that Barcelona have turned Malcom's head.



It is suggested that the Spanish giants have put more money on the table and Bordeaux have suspended Malcom's proposed move to Roma.



All eyes will now be on whether Barcelona have inserted themselves into the race and can beat Roma to Malcom's signature.



And as Roma jumped ahead of Everton for Malcom, now it appears Barcelona are jumping ahead of Roma.

