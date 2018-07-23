Barcelona Deny Making Big Bid For Manchester United Target Willian

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have denied making massive bids for Chelsea winger Willian and have insisted that they won’t pay silly money for the Brazilian this summer.



Willian has been linked with a move away from Chelsea and Jose Mourinho is said to be eyeing taking his former player to Manchester United in the ongoing window.











But the noise around Willian’s future has featured Barcelona more than Manchester United and he has been tipped to be on his way to the Catalan giants.



Barcelona are said to have tabled multiple bids, with the latest claimed to be in excess of €70m, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the club are not willing to pay such fees for Willian.





It has been suggested that Barcelona have denied making such bid for the Brazilian and are in no mood to pay such high figures for a player who turns 30 at the start of next season.



Barcelona remain interested in the player, but for the moment they are only willing to fork out a fee in the region of €35m for Willian this summer.



Willian’s future at Chelsea is still under a cloud as there is still no clarity on whether the club are desperate to hold on to the player.



It remains to be seen whether Manchester United make a serious effort to sign him in the remaining few weeks of the window.

