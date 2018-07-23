XRegister
06 October 2016

23/07/2018 - 16:42 BST

Chelsea Fans With Mixed Views On Social Media Amid Fresh Gonzalo Higuain Update

 




Chelsea fans have continued to react to talk of the Blues wanting to sign Gonzalo Higuain, with talk AC Milan have now put a proposal the player's way.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a striker and have made contact with the representatives of Higuain through an intermediary to put forward a contract offer. The current Juventus striker has also been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer as the player contemplates his future.




The Milan club have proposed a €4.5m per season deal, which is significantly less than the €7.5m per year he earns at Juventus at the moment. Chelsea fans took to Twitter to weigh in on the reports, with Blues fan Ashley William hoping for an 'approach to him' from the club. Adz on the other hand provided a summary of the transfer situation at Chelsea, while adding 'no Higuain'.
 

 


AC Milan fan Franky M. Neizer expressed his doubts about Higuain lowering his wages significantly in order to join the Serie A giants.

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Chelsea supporter #ForzaSarri finds the transfer situation funny, with the club also being linked with Manchester United striker Anthony Martial.
 

 

Fellow Blues fan Clive is not too happy at the prospect of Higuain at Stamford Bridge, going on to call the player an 'old bottler'.

While Yo'John was selective in his good morning wishes, Twitter user Conrad provided a transfer merry-go-round of his own.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 