Chelsea Fans With Mixed Views On Social Media Amid Fresh Gonzalo Higuain Update

Chelsea fans have continued to react to talk of the Blues wanting to sign Gonzalo Higuain, with talk AC Milan have now put a proposal the player's way.



The Rossoneri are in the market for a striker and have made contact with the representatives of Higuain through an intermediary to put forward a contract offer. The current Juventus striker has also been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer as the player contemplates his future.











The Milan club have proposed a €4.5m per season deal, which is significantly less than the €7.5m per year he earns at Juventus at the moment. Chelsea fans took to Twitter to weigh in on the reports, with Blues fan Ashley William hoping for an 'approach to him' from the club. Adz on the other hand provided a summary of the transfer situation at Chelsea, while adding 'no Higuain'.



I'm waiting for higuain, hope after this pre-season Chelsea will approach to him. 🤓#TransferNews #ChelseaFC — Ashley William (@AshleyW07133047) July 23, 2018

Ok my opinions on this current rumours etc. is that if ManU are in race for Willian get martial swap or take the 60/70Mill for Willian and get someone young and fresh in, also hurry up with Golovin and rugani(not seeing need of him that much got cb’s already), and no Higuain #CFC — Adz (@EdenHxzxrd) July 22, 2018



AC Milan fan Franky M. Neizer expressed his doubts about Higuain lowering his wages significantly in order to join the Serie A giants.

Higuain won't join Milan; why would he lower his wages for Milan when he'll earn more at Chelsea and also play under a coach whom he's already worked with? Milan's financial and team structure isn't firm so I doubt he'll come to us. — Franky M. Neizer (@stone_age001) July 23, 2018



Meanwhile, Chelsea supporter #ForzaSarri finds the transfer situation funny, with the club also being linked with Manchester United striker Anthony Martial.



I would laugh if Chelsea come out and bid for Martial after he informs them he wants to leave and we ditch Higuain for Martial. — #ForzaSarri (@CarefreeAkhi) July 23, 2018

Fellow Blues fan Clive is not too happy at the prospect of Higuain at Stamford Bridge, going on to call the player an 'old bottler'.



While Yo'John was selective in his good morning wishes, Twitter user Conrad provided a transfer merry-go-round of his own.



If Chelsea sign that old bottler Higuain and send Batshuayi on loan again I'll piss myself. — C (@CliveEboue) July 23, 2018

Good morning to everyone except those that want Higuain at chelsea and those that don't want Willian to leave chelsea. — Yo'John (@Young_Jon10) July 23, 2018