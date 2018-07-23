XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/07/2018 - 13:42 BST

Chelsea Midfielder Set For Serie A Loan Move, Purchase Option Included

 




Atalanta are all set to sign Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic on loan with an option to buy.

The Serie A side had to work hard to sell a move to Pasalic, who spent last season on loan in Russia with Spartak Moscow.




According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, there is a deal now in place to take Pasalic to Atalanta and the player is happy to make the move.

Pasalic will join Atalanta on a loan deal and the Italian club will have an option to make the move a permanent one for a set fee of €15m.
 


The 23-year-old has had multiple loan spells away from Chelsea.

In addition to Spartak Moscow, Pasalic has also spent time with Elche, Monaco and AC Milan.


The midfielder has however never made a senior appearance for Chelsea and if Atalanta activate the purchase option and sign him for €15m then he will depart Stamford Bridge without ever having done so.

Pasalic has been capped six times by Croatia.
 