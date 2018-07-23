Chelsea Midfielder Set For Serie A Loan Move, Purchase Option Included

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta are all set to sign Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic on loan with an option to buy.



The Serie A side had to work hard to sell a move to Pasalic, who spent last season on loan in Russia with Spartak Moscow.











According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, there is a deal now in place to take Pasalic to Atalanta and the player is happy to make the move.



Pasalic will join Atalanta on a loan deal and the Italian club will have an option to make the move a permanent one for a set fee of €15m.





The 23-year-old has had multiple loan spells away from Chelsea.



In addition to Spartak Moscow, Pasalic has also spent time with Elche, Monaco and AC Milan.



The midfielder has however never made a senior appearance for Chelsea and if Atalanta activate the purchase option and sign him for €15m then he will depart Stamford Bridge without ever having done so.



Pasalic has been capped six times by Croatia.

