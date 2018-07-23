XRegister
06 October 2016

23/07/2018 - 17:10 BST

He Is Classy – West Ham Star Impressed With Fellow New Recruit

 




West Ham full-back Ryan Fredricks has full faith in Jack Wilshere's ability and believes that the midfielder will be able to help the team soar up the Premier League table.

Wilshere, along with Fredricks, are among the players to be brought in by new manager Manuel Pellegrini this summer, as the Chilean continues rejuvenating his squad.




The former Arsenal man managed an impressive debut for the Hammers on Saturday, as his team were held to a 2-2 draw by Preston North End away from home.

And sharing the pitch with his new team-mate, Fredricks believes that Wilshere has all the qualities needed in a world class player.
 


The 25-year-old also took time to express his hope to see the midfielder play an important role in helping West Ham soar up the table.

“Jack is a classy player”, Fredricks told his club's official website.


“We all know the quality he’s got.

"He’s been in and out with injuries, so hopefully we’ll keep him fit all season and he’s going to help us soar up the table.”

West Ham continue to be linked with more players in the transfer market and it remains to be seen if further signings are made.
 