I Won’t Name Names – Lyon President Addresses Speculation Over Everton Target Yerry Mina

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has indicated that that Everton target Yerry Mina is not the only centre-back the club are eyeing this summer.



The 23-year-old defender is set to leave Barcelona in the ongoing window despite only joining the club from Palmeiras during the last January transfer window.











Despite a strong showing in the World Cup, Mina has not managed to convince Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde and the club are expecting to let the player go in the coming weeks.



Everton are interested in Mina, but Lyon have reportedly approached Barcelona to sign the Colombia international as part of their plan to recruit a centre-back.





Aulas has opted against naming names, but stressed that they are keeping tabs on three high quality defenders and Lyon will soon take a final decision on whom to sign.



Asked about his club’s interest in Mina, the Lyon president told French sports daily L’Equipe: “We don’t want to answer about any specific name.



“We are following three very high level defenders, we are talking to their clubs, but they have not made any decision.



“But we’ll make one [soon].”



Argentinian giants Boca Juniors have also reportedly tabled an offer for the Barcelona centre-back this summer.

