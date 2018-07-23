XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/07/2018 - 16:00 BST

If Something Happens To Alisson – Liverpool Legend Seriously Worried About Loris Karius

 




Liverpool legend John Aldridge is worried about what will happen next season if Alisson picks up an injury and Loris Karius has to step in.

Karius continued his error-prone ways with a suspect display in Liverpool's 3-1 friendly defeat against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday in the United States.




He is not expected to be the club's number 1 next term due to the signing of Alisson, but will be the Brazilian's backup as Simon Mignolet seeks an Anfield exit.

And Aldridge is worried about the prospect of Karius having to step into the firing line if Alisson picks up an injury or is suspended.
 


The Reds legend wrote on Twitter: "Karius unfortunately is still a problem! Simply because his head is all over the place!

"And if something happened to Alisson (God forbid) then we struggle! Big time!


"I hope he can put it all behind him? But I very much doubt it.

"Let's trust Jurgen on this", Aldridge added.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will dip back into the transfer market to bring in another goalkeeper due to continued worries over whether Karius can be trusted if called upon between the sticks.

The Reds recently sold another goalkeeper, Danny Ward, to Leicester City.
 