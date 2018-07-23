XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/07/2018 - 11:16 BST

Inter Join Sevilla In Wanting Chelsea Star, Could Propose Swap Deal

 




Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a target for Serie A giants Inter in the ongoing transfer window.

Signed for big money from Monaco last summer, the Frenchman struggled to impress during his first season at Chelsea and eventually lost his place in the starting eleven.




With Maurizio Sarri signing Jorginho from Napoli, there are question marks over Bakayoko’s future at Chelsea and he could be allowed to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Sevilla are said to be interested in the midfielder and according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, he also features in the shortlist of targets at Inter this summer.
 


Inter are in the market for midfield reinforcements and the club are considering a number of names in the market, with Bakayoko claimed to be one of the players they are looking at.

The Nerazzurri are keen on the Frenchman and they could use Chelsea’s interest in Matias Vecino to sign Bakayoko from the Blues in the ongoing window.


It has been claimed Inter could propose a swap deal that could see Bakayoko move to Italy, with Chelsea getting their hands on the Uruguayan midfielder this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would consider such an option if Inter knock on their door for Bakayoko in the coming days and weeks.
 