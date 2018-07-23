Jerry Mbakogu Continuing To Be Placed On Leeds United’s Radar In Italy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are claimed to still be an option for Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu to join this summer, despite claims in England the deal is dead.



The Whites had an option to sign the Nigerian hitman from Carpi for a set fee of £3m, but it expired at the end of June.











In Italy it has been suggested Leeds could come back to the table in an effort to sign Mbakogu for a cut price fee, despite claims in England that the Whites have ended their interest.



Mbakogu has again been placed on Leeds' radar in Italy and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, negotiations have simply suffered a fresh slowdown.





Leeds have suffered frustration in their bid to land attacking targets so far this summer.



The Whites have been priced out of moves for strikers Matej Vydra and Abel Hernandez, while winger Florian Jozefzoon chose to join Derby.



It has previously been claimed that Mbakogu has simply slipped down Leeds' list of targets, and if the Whites cannot land their first choices, the Nigerian could come into play.



Mbakogu was a key man for Carpi in Serie B last term.

