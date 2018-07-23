Leeds United Yet To Kill Abel Hernandez and Matej Vydra Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not yet killed off their interest in Abel Hernandez or Matej Vydra, but are waiting for the pair to lower their financial demands if a deal is to happen.



The Whites have been in talks with Hernandez, who is now a free agent after his contract with Hull City ended, while they have also been willing to meet Derby County's asking price for Vydra.











But the personal term demands of both players have so far blocked a deal from happening.



The clock is ticking on the transfer window for Leeds to make permanent signings, though the loan window, which can also include loans with a view to a permanent transfer later, runs until the end of August.





The Championship heavyweights are looking at other options but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, their interest in Hernandez and Vydra is not yet dead.



But the ball is firmly in the players' court and they would need to lower their financial demands for a deal to happen.



Leeds missed out on winger Florian Jozefzoon last week, despite agreeing a fee with Brentford, as the player chose to join Derby.



The Whites have made just two signings this summer, both loans from Chelsea.

