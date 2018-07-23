Liverpool Confirm Defender To Return To England From Tour

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have confirmed that Joel Matip is leaving the club's pre-season tour of the United States due to injury.



Matip picked up a muscle injury during Liverpool's friendly defeat against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday and had to be substituted as a result.











Liverpool have now assessed the muscle injury, which is to the defender's upper leg, and do not consider it to be a long term issue.



However, the Reds are taking no chances and he is leaving the tour to return to Merseyside.





As such, Matip will continue his recovery at Liverpool's Melwood training base on Merseyside.



Liverpool have games in the United States to come against Manchester City and Manchester United, but will have to make do without Matip.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the centre-back can quickly recover to jump back into friendly action when Liverpool return from the United States.



The Reds have friendlies against Napoli and Torino when they head back.

