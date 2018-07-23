XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/07/2018 - 11:57 BST

Liverpool Fans With Mixed Reactions After Loris Karius’ Display In Friendly Defeat

 




Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius committed yet another error in his team's pre-season 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, leaving Reds fans debating his place in the side.

After his costly mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, Karius has been subject to harsh criticism from pundits and fans alike. The critics were again out in force when his attempt to clear the ball against Dortmund fell straight to Maximilian Phillip, but fortunately for Liverpool the Dortmund player could not find the back of the net.




With the arrival of Brazilian No.1 Alisson, Karius's standing has fallen at Anfield, with fans speculating about an exit despite Jurgen Klopp saying that the German still has a role to play at Liverpool. While Reds fan J thinks the player is going through a 'bad phase', fellow fan Matty D called him a 'broken' goalkeeper.
 

 


Man of Justice feels Karius is not 'good enough' to be Liverpool's No.2 goalkeeper, hoping that fellow fans realise the 'bitter truth'.

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Karan M. Tejwani believes despite having a decent end to the season, Karius needs to leave Anfield immediately and 'get out of the spotlight' for his own good.
 

 

Amid all the criticsm though, Karius still found some backing, with Ajay LFC asking supporters to get behind the player and support him for his mental well-being.

While Shubham looked towards the Kopite anthem for inspiration to support the player, Dave Davis didn't want to read too much into a pre-season friendly, although he did add that Karius needs a break.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 