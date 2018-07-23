Liverpool Fans With Mixed Reactions After Loris Karius’ Display In Friendly Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius committed yet another error in his team's pre-season 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, leaving Reds fans debating his place in the side.



After his costly mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, Karius has been subject to harsh criticism from pundits and fans alike. The critics were again out in force when his attempt to clear the ball against Dortmund fell straight to Maximilian Phillip, but fortunately for Liverpool the Dortmund player could not find the back of the net.











With the arrival of Brazilian No.1 Alisson, Karius's standing has fallen at Anfield, with fans speculating about an exit despite Jurgen Klopp saying that the German still has a role to play at Liverpool. While Reds fan J thinks the player is going through a 'bad phase', fellow fan Matty D called him a 'broken' goalkeeper.



Think Karius is going through a bad phase. His confidence has taken a hit. #LFC #YNWA — J (@442reds) July 23, 2018



Man of Justice feels Karius is not 'good enough' to be Liverpool's No.2 goalkeeper, hoping that fellow fans realise the 'bitter truth'.

#LFC

Karius is not good enough to even be our no.2 GK

Hes consistently made errors right from the start of his stint

His social media post is further embarrassing….



I hope i live to see the day when fans realize bitter truth that Bogdan is actually better than Karius — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) July 23, 2018



Meanwhile, Karan M. Tejwani believes despite having a decent end to the season, Karius needs to leave Anfield immediately and 'get out of the spotlight' for his own good.



For his own good, I hope Loris Karius leaves #LFC ASAP. Those mistakes are what he’ll be remembered for forever, and it’s obviously taking a toll on his performances. Had a decent end to the season, but he’s in a mess now. Needs to get out of the spotlight for a while. — Karan M. Tejwani (@karan_tejwani26) July 23, 2018

Amid all the criticsm though, Karius still found some backing, with Ajay LFC asking supporters to get behind the player and support him for his mental well-being.



While Shubham looked towards the Kopite anthem for inspiration to support the player, Dave Davis didn't want to read too much into a pre-season friendly, although he did add that Karius needs a break.



Karius’s mental well-being is more important than anything that’s happened or will happen on a pitch.



We need to get behind him and support him @LorisKarius #YNWA #LFC — Ajay…..LFC 🔴 (@nofiveisalive) July 23, 2018

What is the point of singing You'll Never Walk Alone if #LFC fans are not gonna support players during their lows. Chin up @LorisKarius, 'at the end of the storm there's a golden sky'. #YNWA — Shubham (@Hellblazer_1990) July 23, 2018