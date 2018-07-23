Maurizio Sarri Pushing Chelsea To Sign Gonzalo Higuain

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri is pushing Chelsea to complete a deal to take Gonzalo Higuain to Stamford Bridge.



The new Blues boss is keen to bolster his attacking options and is keen on Higuain, a player he worked with during his time in charge of Napoli.











According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Sarri is keen for Chelsea to make sure they land Higuain this summer.



Chelsea face competition for the striker's signature from AC Milan, who have already been in touch with the player's representatives.





It has been claimed that Juventus want Higuain's future resolving over the next seven days.



The striker is suggested to be open to a move to England with Chelsea and his future at Juventus is unclear.



Juventus have snapped up Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid and it has been claimed they want to sell Higuain to help raise funds.



The striker has not yet reported for pre-season with Juventus due to his World Cup duty.

