23/07/2018 - 14:06 BST

Newcastle United Star Could Seal St. James’ Park Exit This Week

 




FC Porto could sign defender Chancel Mbemba this week as they are close to reaching a full agreement with Newcastle United.

The Portuguese giants have been chasing Mbemba and the defender has already agreed personal terms for a switch to the Estadio do Dragao.




But doing a deal with Newcastle has not proven easy for Porto and their chase for Mbemba has dragged on.

However, they are quickly approaching the light at the end of the tunnel and, according to Portuguese outlet Plataforma, could sign Mbemba this week.
 


Porto almost have a full agreement with Newcastle to sign the defender and are eager to get a deal over the line.

The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015.


He is surplus to requirements under Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez though and is ready to make the move to Portugal as he looks to get his career back on track.

Several other sides had also been keen on Mbemba, but the player's choice is Porto.
 